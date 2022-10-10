Strangers on the Internet: Podcast Episode 9 Available

October 10, 2022 | Tags: REASON

I posted the ninth episode of my podcast "Strangers on the Internet" (the direct link for Apple Podcasts is here and for Spotify is here). Psychologist Michelle Lange and I explore this time the academic research on and our personal experiences with maintaining long-term happiness in romantic relationships. How can people apply the Golden Rule (and even better, the Platinum Rule) in this context? Is there anything to the Five Love Languages theory? We take a plunge into the work of John and Julie Gottman, Esther Perel, and other experts.

