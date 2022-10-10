The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

WATCH: Two Minutes of Joe Biden Wandering Around Looking Lost

October 10, 2022

President Joe Biden does not seem to realize where he is and what is going on at any given moment. He typically concludes his public appearances by wandering around looking lost and confused like a sad old man loitering in a Wendy's parking lot after missing the shuttle bus back to the nursing home. The post WATCH: Two Minutes of Joe Biden Wandering Around Looking Lost appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


