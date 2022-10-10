What Are You Holding On To?
October 10, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhat are you holding on to, that’s holding you back from being the bold, courageous, Christian soldier the Lord has called you to be? I’ve stated many times that we will all be tested and face many trials and tribulations in this world — especially now, when every precept of God and His Word is …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
What Are You Holding On To?
October 10, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhat are you holding on to, that’s holding you back from being the bold, courageous, Christian soldier the Lord has called you to be? I’ve stated many times that we will all be tested and face many trials and tribulations in this world — especially now, when every precept of God and His Word is …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments