The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Army Secretary Defends ‘Woke’ DEI Programs as ‘Important’

October 11, 2022   |   Tags:
On Monday, the Biden Administration’s Secretary of the Army defended the branch’s embrace of far-left “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programs that seek to divide […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Biden Army Secretary Defends ‘Woke’ DEI Programs as ‘Important’

October 11, 2022   |   Tags:
On Monday, the Biden Administration’s Secretary of the Army defended the branch’s embrace of far-left “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programs that seek to divide […]

Source


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x