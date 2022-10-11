Chaos Erupts At Dearborn School Board Meeting As Parents Are Furious Over Sexually Explicit Books For Children (Video)

On Monday night, hundreds of parents packed the Dearborn Public Schools Board meeting and shut it down over their disgust and anger that sexually explicit books were being made available to children. As the meeting descended into chaos, those protesting often ignored police requests to stop interrupting other board members. Take a look. Fox News …



Read More...