Fit and Healthy 29-Year-Old Mother Dies Suddenly On Her Couch in Front of Her Toddler

October 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

This story is just so sad to me. As you know, I am reporting on as many of these “sudden deaths” of young people as I can. Although there are so many of them, I can hardly keep up. And just imagine all the stories we don’t hear about. Yesterday we did two or three stories like this, and the day before was the same. It’s almost an everyday occurrence — young, healthy people just dropping dead, and oddly enough, nobody seems to want to look into what the hell is going on. Because I can tell you one thing



Read More...