Joe Biden’s “Where’s Jackie” Moment Has Just Come Back to Bite Him BIG TIME

October 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden’s “Where’s Jackie” moment will probably go down in history as the moment when all the lame excuses for Joe’s mental decline faded away, and everyone who had been pretending Joe was “fine,” now had to either shut up, and slither away, or admit they were wrong. Yes, it was that bad. It was one of those moments when nothing you say or do can fix it. It’s this raw exposure, or an “Emperor has no clothes” moment. Joe was fully and painfully exposed to the country, and the world, and it was very hard to see… But most



Read More...