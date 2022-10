Letts: Biden Is Playing the Blame Game When It Comes to Funding the Police

October 11, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s much easier to pass the blame than accept it. But in these crucial times, when there’s a bigger divide within our country than ever before, the last thing you […] The post Letts: Biden Is Playing the Blame Game When It Comes to Funding the Police appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...