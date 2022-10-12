The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Abolish Bad Art

October 12, 2022   |  
Back in 2016, gallery-goers at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art gazed in awe at the latest in brain-melting art. Placed against the wall […]

Source


Read More...

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x