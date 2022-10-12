Catherine Cortez Masto Ditches ‘Latinx’ Just in Time for Reelection Bid
October 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Nevada Democratic senator Catherine Cortez Masto is ditching her years-long use of the gender-neutral term "Latinx" just in time for her tight reelection bid against Republican Adam Laxalt, which is expected to hinge on Hispanic voters. The post Catherine Cortez Masto Ditches ‘Latinx’ Just in Time for Reelection Bid appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments