The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

CNN Anchor Asks Biden to His Face About Criminal Charges for Hunter – Watch His Telling Response

October 12, 2022   |   Tags:

In an interview that aired Tuesday night on CNN, President Joe Biden was actually asked a difficult question by a card-carrying member of the establishment media. Jake Tapper, who began […] The post CNN Anchor Asks Biden to His Face About Criminal Charges for Hunter - Watch His Telling Response appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x