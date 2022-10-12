The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Decorated Marine and 21-Year NYPD Officer Thomas Webster to Turn Himself in Tomorrow to Serve a Decade in Prison! Exculpatory VIDEO Shows Violent DC Metro Cop Punch Webster and Initiate Fight!

October 12, 2022   |   Tags:

The post Decorated Marine and 21-Year NYPD Officer Thomas Webster to Turn Himself in Tomorrow to Serve a Decade in Prison! Exculpatory VIDEO Shows Violent DC Metro Cop Punch Webster and Initiate Fight! appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x