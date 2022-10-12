DHS Secretary Knew Border Patrol Agents Weren’t Whipping Migrants. He Pushed the Narrative Anyway.

October 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas backed up the Biden administration's narrative last year that Border Patrol agents whipped Haitian migrants even after he knew the narrative was false, according to emails obtained by the Heritage Foundation and reported by Fox News. The post DHS Secretary Knew Border Patrol Agents Weren’t Whipping Migrants. He Pushed the Narrative Anyway. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...