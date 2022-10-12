Flower Power: AZ Dem Wants to ‘Convert’ Military Resources to Fight Climate Change

October 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

As an environmental law professor, Arizona House candidate Kirsten Engel (D.) touted a manifesto that calls for demilitarizing America’s "national security systems" and using the resources to fight climate change. The post Flower Power: AZ Dem Wants to ‘Convert’ Military Resources to Fight Climate Change appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...