Kanye Cancelled: JP Morgan Chase Gives No Reason for Booting Kanye West But We All Know Why

October 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Singer and business empire owner Kanye West is one of the most controversial figures in the world. He’s a rapper in an industry that generally leans very much to the left, yet he’s a conservative. His Christian views are confusing to some, including many fellow Christians. And he’s never afraid to speak his mind on stage, through social media, or during interviews.

But even someone like “Ye” is not immune to cancel culture and it just hit him in a big way. He now has until next month to move his financial empire out of JP Morgan Chase banks. According to friend and conservative pundit Candace Owens:

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Though they gave no reason, let’s face it. The reason is clear. Between wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at recent events and going on Tucker Carlson to rant about pretty much everyone, the reason he’s being booted by his financial organization is because he’s not “woke” enough as a Black rapper. The radical left and the globalist elite cabal fear conservatives, but they especially fear successful minorities like Kanye West who don’t use their platforms to attack the right.

The post Kanye Cancelled: JP Morgan Chase Gives No Reason for Booting Kanye West But We All Know Why appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...