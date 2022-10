Last-Minute Entrant ‘Head Of Cabbage’ Surges To Lead In Pennsylvania Senate Race

October 12, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Despite both candidates facing issues with voter enthusiasm, the race for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania has narrowed in recent weeks. Polling was showing Dr. Mehmet Oz catching up to John Fetterman until a head of cabbage entered the race and exceeded both candidates in popularity.



