Playing the Victim: Fetterman Says Opponents Have ‘Weaponized’ Fact That He Once Pulled Shotgun on Black Jogger

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman this week portrayed himself as a victim of Republican attacks over an incident in which he pulled a shotgun on an unarmed black jogger when he was mayor of Braddock, Pa., in 2013. The post Playing the Victim: Fetterman Says Opponents Have ‘Weaponized’ Fact That He Once Pulled Shotgun on Black Jogger appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


