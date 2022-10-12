[VIDEO] Speaking of Nukes, President Trump Dropped One On Biden’s Head… Just Before Midterms

October 12, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

For a really long time now, our joke of a media, along with many politicians (on both sides of the aisle) have been gleefully pretending that Joe Biden doesn’t have some form of dementia, and isn’t mentally deteriorating right in front of our very eyes. Remember when they tried to say it was a “childhood stutter?” Good lord, that was absurd. There are a couple of theories as to why this is happening. The media are, of course, trying to provide cover for Joe, and the moment they stop doing that is when you’ll know Joe’s usefulness is up, and



Read More...