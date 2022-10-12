Violent Crime Has Become A Hot Political Issue This Election Season – Perhaps That Is Because There Is Blood All Over Our Streets
October 12, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYMillions upon millions of Americans are starting to realize that we simply cannot continue down the path that we are currently on. Communities all over the nation are degenerating into crime-infested hellholes, and a lot of us have decided that enough is enough. We don’t want to raise our families in cities that resemble war …
