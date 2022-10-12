The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Wisconsin Judge Smacks Down Leftists’ Bid To Ignore A Law Requiring Witness Information On Absentee Ballots

Dropping a ballot in a drop boxA Wisconsin judge rejected an attempt by a left-wing group to allow the counting of invalid absentee ballots on Friday, with the ruling coming ahead of the state’s upcoming fall elections. Last month, in a case called White v. Wisconsin Elections Commission, plaintiffs supported by the group known as Restoring Integrity and Trust in Elections […]


