Biden Says Prices ‘Too High’ as Inflation Rises Before Midterms
October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The post Biden Says Prices ‘Too High’ as Inflation Rises Before Midterms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
