The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Says Prices ‘Too High’ as Inflation Rises Before Midterms

October 13, 2022   |   Tags:

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S. President Joe Biden's hopes that his party would head into the midterm elections with inflation receding were dashed on Thursday when the final report ahead of the November vote showed prices rising more than expected. The post Biden Says Prices ‘Too High’ as Inflation Rises Before Midterms appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x