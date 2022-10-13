The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

EV Owners Allegedly Put Up Bizarre Flyer Calling Neighbors to ‘Ration’ Power Use…So They Can Charge Cars

October 13, 2022   |   Tags:

A group of concerned neighbors who reside in Brighton, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, proved once again why this world simply isn’t capable of handling the energy demands of the […] The post EV Owners Allegedly Put Up Bizarre Flyer Calling Neighbors to 'Ration' Power Use...So They Can Charge Cars appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x