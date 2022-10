‘Keep Farmers Farming’: New Zealand Barnstorms Toward Environmental Insanity

October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If the “progressive” politicians in Wellington have their way, New Zealand’s cows and sheep will soon be taxed for the flatulence they produce. It is one of the most outrageous […] The post 'Keep Farmers Farming': New Zealand Barnstorms Toward Environmental Insanity appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...