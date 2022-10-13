Markets Puke As CPI Sends Rate-Hike Odds Soaring
The hotter than expected CPI print - following a hotter than expected PPI print - has sparked chaos in markets this morning...
Most importantly, rate-hike expectations have soared with the terminal rate now over 4.85%...
Critically, the market is now pricing in 18% odds of a 100bps hike in November...
30Y Yields are nearing 4.00% for the first time since August 2011...
10Y yields spiked back above 4.00%...
And 2Y Yields are testing 4.50%...
The dollar surged higher...
Gold slammed lower...
Bitcoin plunged back below $19,000...
And futures are plunging...
This is the 8th market crash response of the last 10 CPI days.
Americans opening their next 401k statement 5 days before the midterms pic.twitter.com/EEkHhbFfgH— zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 13, 2022