Markets Puke As CPI Sends Rate-Hike Odds Soaring

The hotter than expected CPI print - following a hotter than expected PPI print - has sparked chaos in markets this morning...

Most importantly, rate-hike expectations have soared with the terminal rate now over 4.85%...

Critically, the market is now pricing in 18% odds of a 100bps hike in November...

30Y Yields are nearing 4.00% for the first time since August 2011...

10Y yields spiked back above 4.00%...

And 2Y Yields are testing 4.50%...

The dollar surged higher...

Gold slammed lower...

Bitcoin plunged back below $19,000...

And futures are plunging...

This is the 8th market crash response of the last 10 CPI days.