North Korea Says It Test Fired Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missiles
October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
SEOUL (Reuters)—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units. The post North Korea Says It Test Fired Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missiles appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
