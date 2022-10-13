North Korea Says It Test Fired Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missiles

October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

SEOUL (Reuters)—North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles, state media reported on Thursday, calling it a test to confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units. The post North Korea Says It Test Fired Nuclear-Capable Cruise Missiles appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...