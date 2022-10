Pentecostal Man Takes Pre-Workout Before Church Service

October 13, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

KANSAS CITY, MO — In preparation for another grueling worship service, local pentecostal Sam Twibbins is loading up on a pre-workout concoction of whey protein, creatine, and beta-alanine for maximum gains and recovery.



