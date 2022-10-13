Stocks Plummet Following Dismal Inflation Report

October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

(Reuters)—Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the losses, after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive rate hikes. The post Stocks Plummet Following Dismal Inflation Report appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



