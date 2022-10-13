Twitter Lawyers Say Musk Under Federal Investigation Over Deal

In yet another unexpected twist in the saga of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, Bloomberg reports that, according to the latest court filing, the billionaire is facing a federal probe over the deal:

“Elon Musk is presently under investigation by federal authorities for his conduct in connection with the acquisition of Twitter,” attorneys for Potter Anderson Corroon LLP wrote in a filing dated Oct. 6 and unsealed Thursday.

While the deal inches closer to consummation (with a month-end deadline from the judge), it appears Twitter is looking for some kind of leverage as their lawyers are asking the court for access to documents that Musk has given to authorities.

“Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities concerning their investigations,” the said. “Twitter wants those documents, because they bear upon key issues in this litigation.”

While no details at all are given for the probe, we do note that the SEC sent a query earlier this year to Musk over how he initially disclosed his major stake in Twitter, according a letter dated April 4 that was released in May.

Who could have seen this coming?

If Delaware orders Musk to buy TWTR how long until the Feds raid it and shut it down — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 15, 2022

They really don't want to lose control of the digital town square (translation: the acceptable narrative).