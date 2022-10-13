Watch: Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Hides in Bathroom, Flees After Project Veritas Activist Asks 1 Obvious Question

October 13, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Democratic candidate for Arizona governor appeared to freak out when confronted by a Project Veritas sting team in a video released Wednesday. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs fled […] The post Watch: Dem Gubernatorial Candidate Hides in Bathroom, Flees After Project Veritas Activist Asks 1 Obvious Question appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...