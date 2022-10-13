The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

With No Sign of Slowing Down, Inflation Spiked More Than Expected in September

October 13, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters)—U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month. The post With No Sign of Slowing Down, Inflation Spiked More Than Expected in September appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


