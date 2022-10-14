Conservatives React to Herschel Walker vs Ralph Warnock Debate
October 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line and Georgia is at the center of it all. Republican Herschel Walker went toe-to-toe with Democrat Ralph Warnock tonight.
As expected, it got ugly.
Here are some reactions:
Y’all… Herschel Walker is DESTROYING Raphael Warnock in this debate.
I did NOT expect this!
Warnock is over.
“Instead of aborting those babies why are you not baptizing those babies?”
— Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 14, 2022
Walker to Warnock: "Instead of aborting those babies, why aren't you baptizing those babies?" #GASenDebate
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 14, 2022
.@HerschelWalker destroying Warnock in debate right now. Warnock like boxer unprepared for current fight. Doesn’t know how to hit Walker. Walker prepared, & his counterpunches on Heartbeat Bill, Black Lives Matter; continually hammering Warnock for being of Washington is A+.
— Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 14, 2022
Walker: "He won't answer that about evicting the people from the church.."
Warnock: "We have not evicted those tenets."
Walker: "He's now telling you 'I didn't evict anyone.' It is written in the paper!..Senator, you did! It's okay to speak the truth. Do not bear false witness! pic.twitter.com/YxBzjr8XeX
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2022
Herschel Walker really impressed me tonight! And Rafael Warnock deflected every question. Great job @HerschelWalker. You are the man for Georgia!
— Laura K (@LauraKronen) October 15, 2022
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker: "This race ain’t about me. It’s about what Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have done to you and your family." pic.twitter.com/PvXc98SuNL
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 14, 2022
Herschel Walker to Raphael Warnock: "You continue to pat yourself on the back, but right now families are starving." pic.twitter.com/J1FEDDR4eU
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2022
Moderator: "Would you support a Trump 2024 run?"
Walker: "Yes I would. President Trump is my friend … I won't leave my allies, which is what Senator Warnock and Joe Biden did in Afghanistan."#GAsen #GASenate #GasenateDebate pic.twitter.com/pT8xWAvgCM
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 15, 2022
Watch:
