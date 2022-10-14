Conservatives React to Herschel Walker vs Ralph Warnock Debate

Control of the U.S. Senate is on the line and Georgia is at the center of it all. Republican Herschel Walker went toe-to-toe with Democrat Ralph Warnock tonight.

As expected, it got ugly.

Here are some reactions:

Y’all… Herschel Walker is DESTROYING Raphael Warnock in this debate. I did NOT expect this! Warnock is over. “Instead of aborting those babies why are you not baptizing those babies?” — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) October 14, 2022

Walker to Warnock: "Instead of aborting those babies, why aren't you baptizing those babies?" #GASenDebate — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 14, 2022

.@HerschelWalker destroying Warnock in debate right now. Warnock like boxer unprepared for current fight. Doesn’t know how to hit Walker. Walker prepared, & his counterpunches on Heartbeat Bill, Black Lives Matter; continually hammering Warnock for being of Washington is A+. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 14, 2022

Walker: "He won't answer that about evicting the people from the church.." Warnock: "We have not evicted those tenets." Walker: "He's now telling you 'I didn't evict anyone.' It is written in the paper!..Senator, you did! It's okay to speak the truth. Do not bear false witness! pic.twitter.com/YxBzjr8XeX — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 14, 2022

Herschel Walker really impressed me tonight! And Rafael Warnock deflected every question. Great job @HerschelWalker. You are the man for Georgia! — Laura K (@LauraKronen) October 15, 2022

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker: "This race ain’t about me. It’s about what Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock have done to you and your family." pic.twitter.com/PvXc98SuNL — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 14, 2022

Herschel Walker to Raphael Warnock: "You continue to pat yourself on the back, but right now families are starving." pic.twitter.com/J1FEDDR4eU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2022

Moderator: "Would you support a Trump 2024 run?" Walker: "Yes I would. President Trump is my friend … I won't leave my allies, which is what Senator Warnock and Joe Biden did in Afghanistan."#GAsen #GASenate #GasenateDebate pic.twitter.com/pT8xWAvgCM — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 15, 2022

Watch:

