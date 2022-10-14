GOP Wins Legal Challenge Against Restrictions On North Carolina Poll Watchers
October 14, 2022 | Tags: Elections, FEDERALIST, gop, Republican PartyA Wake County judge ruled Thursday in favor of the Republican National Committee (RNC) against the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) and its unlawful restrictions on partisan poll watchers. Back in September, the RNC and the North Carolina GOP sued the NCBOE for its illegal regulations restricting party observers. Such restrictions prevent the […]
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments