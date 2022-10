Nation’s Top Law Firms Fund Anti-Semitic Campus Groups at Berkeley

October 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A host of the nation’s premier law firms are financially supporting organizations at Berkeley Law School that are accused of fostering anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel, according to a campus watchdog group. The post Nation’s Top Law Firms Fund Anti-Semitic Campus Groups at Berkeley appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...