Serial Rapist Cop Gets Life Sentence for Showing Up to 911 Calls, Raping Victims

October 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

After being granted special privileges for years, Nash was found guilty in August and sentenced this week to 14 years to life. Spokane, WA — The now-former Spokane police officer Nathan Nash, 39, had been out on bail for years for the rape of a woman who called police for help after she had been …



