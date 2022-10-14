These Are The World's Best Bars In 2022

Barcelona has been named the new world capital of cocktails, with the famed Paradiso bar taking the top spot in ‘The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022’ by William Reed.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, the roundup is based on the votes of more than 600 industry experts from around the world, from bartenders and cocktail connoisseurs to consultants and drinks reviewers. This year marks the first since the list was created in 2009 that a bar from outside of New York or London has come out on top.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Paradiso, which ranked third place in 2021, is a Mediterranean-style bar located in the trendy Born neighborhood of Barcelona.

The Catalan capital can also boast two other bars in the top 10: Sips, which jumped from 37th place to third, and Two Schmucks, which has risen from 11th to 7th place.

Altogether, four Spanish venues have made it into the world’s top 50, with Salmon Guru, located in Madrid, in 15th place.

In addition to Spain’s three bars, two Latin American countries have also scored highly, with Licorería Limantour, in Mexico City, ranking fourth, and Alchemical, in Cartagena (Colombia), tenth.

Mexico is a firm favorite when it comes to bars, with four establishments making it into the top 50 in the country’s capital.

Other Latin American countries that curry favor with experts globally are Argentina, with three bars in Buenos Aires, and Peru, with one in Lima.