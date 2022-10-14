US Supreme Court Gives Police Green Light To Preemptively Shoot & Kill Drivers They Fear Could Pose Danger to Others With Their Car

October 14, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has given a green light to police officers to use deadly force against drivers if police suspect they might pose a danger to others with their car. In refusing to hear an appeal in Gordon v. Bierenga, the Supreme Court has let stand the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that …



Read More...