Van Gogh Cuts Off Own Ear So He Won’t Be Able To Hear Screaming Climate Change Protesters

October 14, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LONDON — Sources at the National Gallery revealed today that a self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh cut its own ear off so that it would no longer have to hear the anguished cries of climate change protesters tossing tomato soup on his masterpieces.



Read More...