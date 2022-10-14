The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Walker Hits Warnock on Abortion, Inflation, Church Evictions in First Debate

October 14, 2022   |   Tags:

Democratic senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker sparred over abortion, inflation, and the evictions of low-income tenants from Warnock's church-owned low-income apartment complex during their first debate on Friday. The post Walker Hits Warnock on Abortion, Inflation, Church Evictions in First Debate appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x