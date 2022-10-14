WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 15

October 14, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden suffered through another challenging week of interviews and public appearances. He dropped his cheat sheet during a discussion with CNN's Jake Tapper and invented a new number: "a billion, a trillion, 700 million dollar, billion dollars." He also touted his party's passage of the "Inflation Act," which is actually a more accurate way to describe the Inflation Reduction Act, which has not reduced inflation. The post WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week Vol. 15 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



