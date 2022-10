Biden Wanted Saudis to Hold Oil Cut Until After Midterms

Trying to get a foreign regime to intervene in our elections. Imagine a Republican in the White House and that would have been the lede, there would, by now, have been calls for an investigation, subpoenas, lawsuits and impeachment proposals. With a Democrat, it’s just subtext. Days before a major oil-production cut by OPEC and its …



