“Big Pharma Zombie Simp” Gets Chucked Across Room After Attacking Anti-Vaxxer at “Vaccine” Symposium October 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY Rumble user Predator Poachers was asking a question at a recent vaccine symposium when an older vaxx-nanny apparently took offense. “So, Pfizer has the biggest criminal fine in history so how is it anti-science to not trust them?” he asked. “If they’re on record bribing physicians and fudging with test results, $2.3 billion fine, so how is it anti-science to simply question them? Can you explain that please?” The “simp” in an academic’s suit went after the much larger anti-vaxxer, even attempting to choke him. At first, the “Predator Poacher” chuckled at the feeble attempt. Then he casually shoved him across the room. This is fun to watch. The post “Big Pharma Zombie Simp” Gets Chucked Across Room After Attacking Anti-Vaxxer at “Vaccine” Symposium appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.

