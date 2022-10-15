Get Your Kids Out of Public Schools: Shocking Number of Educators Busted for Sex Crimes in 2022

October 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

An unfathomable 269 arrests have been made of American educators in the first three quarters of 2022, according to Fox News. The vast majority of these crimes were perpetrated against students.

According to the report:

An analysis conducted by Fox News Digital found that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, at least 269 educators were arrested, which works out to roughly one arrest a day. The 269 educators included four principals, two assistant principals, 226 teachers, 20 teacher’s aides and 17 substitute teachers. At least 199 of the arrests, or 74%, involved alleged crimes against students. The analysis looked at local news stories week by week featuring arrests of K-12 principals, assistant principals, teachers, substitute teachers and teachers’ aides on child sex-related crimes in school districts across the country. Arrests that weren’t publicized were not counted in the analysis, meaning the true number may well be higher.

It’s shocking by volume, but when we consider the rise of Cultural Marxism and “grooming” that’s happening in this country, it makes sense that public schools would be a cesspool for sexual depravity.

The post Get Your Kids Out of Public Schools: Shocking Number of Educators Busted for Sex Crimes in 2022 appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...