The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kate Shemirani & Kishan Takahashi: A Real Life Dr. Doolittle (Video)

October 15, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
“…I am the LORD that healeth thee.” -Exodus 15:26 Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me, along with Kishan Takahashi, who is quite popular in England for bringing healing to many people, as well as animals. Takahashi tells us what it is he does. As always, I encourage the listener to be discerning, but this …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x