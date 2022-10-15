Let’s talk about warhawks, chickenhawks, and pacifists

Joe Biden and a majority of congresscritturs and conscript parents (Senators) seem committed to these Fifty States having a war with evil, monstrous Russia over Ukraine. This has become a “progressive” cause and a neo-con cause. And who loses? The world, and the American people.

Uncle Joe has always been a warmonger. Despite his “progressive” creds. So have many others, such as Charlie Rangel, constantly pushing for a new draft: conscription of men and women to go and fight (kill and be killed). Most of those people up on Capitol Hill know where a bunch of campaign money comes from: the arms merchants and the people pushing profits from foreign aid. Some of the congresscritturs are more disgusting than ever.

It wasn’t always that way.

Jeanette Rankin, representative from Montana, was the only US Representative to vote against both the declaration of war against Germany in 1917 (First World War) and against Japan on 8 December 1941 (Second World War). She was only in Congress for two terms: 1917-1919 and 1941-1943; she was the first woman elected to Congress, the only women Montana has sent to DC, and she was a Republican! Shocking as that is, she stood up against both Wilson and FDR. She was a progressive, a feminist, and note: she was elected FOUR years before women were “given” the “right-to-vote” by the 19th Amendment. Shocking! She stood up against the establishment for her principles. She stuck to them: bad as they may have been.

Now, compare her to the best known of the many modern progressive female congresscritturs in 2022. Yep, talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, beloved of part of New York City. Tom Woods sparked this commentary:

A couple of young people, one white and one black, confronted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during the Q&A period of a public appearance the other day. Despite her progressive veneer, when push comes to shove she gives the establishment what it wants. And that’s what those young people criticized her for. An excerpt:

Congresswoman, none of this matters if there’s a nuclear war. You voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine…. Tulsi Gabbard, she left the Democratic Party because they are war hawks. You ran as an outsider, yet you’ve been voting to start this war in Ukraine. You’re voting to start a thermonuclear war with Russia and China. Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?…

You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis. You’re a coward. You’re a progressive socialist? Where are you against the war mobilization? You have done nothing. Tulsi Gabbard has shown guts, where you’ve shown cowardice.

I believed in you. And you became the very thing you sought to fight against. That’s what you’ve become. You are the establishment, and you are the reason why everybody will end up in a nuclear war unless you choose to stand up right now and denounce the Democratic Party. Will you do that? Yes or no. Simple. Are you going to stop nuclear war? Yes or no?…



None of this matters if we’re all dead. None of it. You know that…. This is the only thing that matters right now. We could be in a nuclear war at any minute and you continue to fund it. That’s what’s going on…. Nobody has hold you accountable. That’s what’s happening. And it is time for you to stand up and realize that what you’ve been saying has been lies. Let your conscience come through for once.

Good for them.

When push comes to shove, Ms. Cortez plays it safe, and doesn’t upset the New York Times. Yes, she says and does “progressive” things, but when it comes to something the establishment – the deep state – really wants, she will never get in the way. She has no moral courage, no moral compass.

What better shows the degradation of American politics and government in just over a century? Rankin, unlike Ocasio-Cortez, was one of 80 representatives to vote against entering “the Great War” (branded by Woody Wilson falsely as “the war to end war”). Today, we are unlikely to see that many – on any side of the aisle – who would vote against war on Russia. In support of a corrupt tyrannical regime in Ukraine. Tulsi Gabbard, war veteran, progressive that she is, failed presidential candidate, did not seek to run for Congress again while running for president, and recently quit from the Democratic Party. Far from a libertarian, she still seems to have some principles: she stated that one major reason to leave the party was their warhawk standing.

I submit that while there are some warhawks in both the GOP and Democrats – people who have and are willing to take up the fight personally – most of them are chickenhawks: willing to send young men and women out to kill and be killed but chicken themselves. (And usually for their loved ones.) The only thing that might make them pause would be the idea of nuclear annihilation raining down on the District of Criminals. With them present.

These are the kind of people we have in government – one of the reasons we cannot tolerate government – or them.



