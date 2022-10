Maine University Students Demand Prof Be Fired for Contradicting Their Fantasy That There are Multiple Genders

“You are mad; you are not like us.” “A time is coming,” said St. Anthony the Great way back in the fourth century, “when men will go mad, and when they see someone who is not mad, they will attack him, saying, ‘You are mad; you are not like us.’” And here we are. Fox …



Read More...