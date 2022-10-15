Man Becomes Missionary To Remote African Village So He Doesn’t Have To Share Gospel With Coworker Brad
October 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
PEORIA, IL — Rather than going through the unmitigated awkwardness of sharing the gospel with his coworker Brad, local man Dave Cannon has instead quit his job and become a missionary to a remote village in Africa.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Man Becomes Missionary To Remote African Village So He Doesn’t Have To Share Gospel With Coworker Brad
October 15, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
PEORIA, IL — Rather than going through the unmitigated awkwardness of sharing the gospel with his coworker Brad, local man Dave Cannon has instead quit his job and become a missionary to a remote village in Africa.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments