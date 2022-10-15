Self-Owning RINO Paul Ryan Claims “Herd Mentality” of Never-Trumpers Is the Key to Stopping Trump in 2024

October 15, 2022

It took Paul Ryan to be a worse Republican Speaker of the House than John Boehner. Now, he’s busy saying the quiet part out loud about his beloved fellow Never-Trump RINOs in a conversation he had Friday.

According to Ryan, Donald Trump will not be the nominee in 2024 because of the “herd mentality” of his peers. It seemed he said it in an endearing manner and not as a pejorative. If that’s the case, then it says something about how he views the lack of independent spirit within the Never-Trump movement. According to Daily Caller News Foundation:

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday that former President Donald Trump will likely lose the Republican presidential primary race in 2024 and, failing that, the general election should he decide to run again. “Whether he runs or not, I don’t really know if it matters,” Ryan stated. “He’s not going to be the nominee, I don’t think.” Ryan made the comments during an appearance with Kevin Kajiwara, CEO of Teneo, the public affairs consulting firm of which Ryan is vice chairman, at their office in Manhattan. Ryan also accused Trump of using “fear and intimidation” to maintain political influence over the Republican Party, which he predicted would end poorly. “Whenever you try to do that, it ends the way Hemingway talked about bankruptcy,” he said, “it goes along for a while until it [steeply] drops.” Ryan said that most Republican candidates were “hurting their own ambition,” by refusing to criticize him. However, he said that Trump’s influence could wane when a critical mass of anti-Trump Republicans emerge, remarking that “as soon as you sort of get the herd mentality going, it’s unstoppable. … Trump’s unelectability will be palpable.”

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Liz Cheney, and now Paul Ryan have predicted Donald Trump won’t win in 2024. It’s a fearsome foursome of failure and duplicity. I’m liking Trump’s chances more every day.

