[VIDEO] Have You Seen The Latest J6 Clip Featuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger? LOL

October 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The left’s obsession with January 6th will be one of their demises. And yes, I am including Cheney and Kinzinger in with the left, because honestly, that’s exactly who they are. They are left-wing nutjobs, and Trump was right about these RINO Republicans. They’re ALL like this, every last one of them. Now, this group of absolute clowns subpoenaed President Trump to speak before the communist show trial. And he couldn’t be more delighted. What on earth were they thinking doing this move? CNBC reported that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot unanimously voted at its



