[VIDEO] Many People Deeply Disturbed By This “Green Screen” Clip Featuring Zelensky

October 15, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Something smells really fishy about this whole Russia/Ukraine “war,” and the way Zelensky, sits over there, on his golden throne, shouting like a spoiled toddler for more money, more weapons, and even urges the US to attack a nuclear power. Why are we taking orders from the Ukrainian “Jimmy Kimmel?” Meanwhile, Americans are in a real mess right now. I read an article recently that said people are falling behind in their bills because the cost of food, gas, and utilities has skyrocketed: with prices rising nearly across the board, it’s getting harder to pay for basic necessities, causing some Americans



Read More...