Watch: Flying Teardrop-Shaped Air Taxi Makes First Public Debut

​​​​​​A Chinese-manufactured air-taxi made its first public test flight in the United Arab Emirates during the opening day of the GITEX Global technology show at the Dubai World Trade Center.

According to Reuters, Xpeng's X2 vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) conducted a successful demonstration flight in the skies of Dubai for 90 seconds on Wednesday. It was noted the aircraft flew an empty cockpit.

"This is the first step in achieving the dream," said Omar Alkhan, Executive Director of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, adding that he expects more eVTOLs like these will be tested soon.

Xpeng's President Brian Gu wrote in a press release that the main reason for testing the eVTOL in Dubai is because it's a 'city of innovation.'

"Today's flight is a major step in XPENG's exploration of future mobility," Gu said.

Xpeng's teardrop-shaped design air taxi is considered a fifth-generation model, but the company is currently working on the sixth-generation version:

XPeng said the two-seater X2 will be available in 2024 and should cost around $157,000.

The future of civilian air mobility is coming quickly, though countries and their respective flight regulators have a lot of planning to ensure the skies are ready for eVTOLs by the end of the decade.

We've pointed out that cities worldwide are beginning to look at the new infrastructure that could one-day support landings and takeoffs for eVTOL aircraft.

If you don't want to wait for the future, Sweden's Jetson is already selling personal eVTOLs. However, Jetson chassis have to be reserved. The ones right now won't be available until 2024.